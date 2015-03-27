版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs up; euro shorts at record high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details)
    March 27 Positive bets on the U.S. dollar rose
in the latest week, while net shorts on the euro jumped to a
record high, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and Thomson Reuters that was released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position increased to
$43.91 billion in the week ended March 24 from $38.59 billion 
the previous week. Last week, net longs in the dollar fell under
$40 billion for the first time in 12 weeks.
    To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise,
while being short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    The increase in dollar longs came at the expense of the euro
as investors amassed record shorts on the currency.
    Net euro shorts hit a record peak of 220,963 contracts in
the latest week as the European Central Bank started its
quantitative easing program. The ECB is effectively buying $3
billion in bonds per day from euro zone countries.
    Last week, net euro short contracts were at 193,774.
       
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         24Mar2015 week         Prior week
 Long             39,156            44,496
 Short            85,061            92,550
 Net             -45,905           -48,054
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         24Mar2015 week         Prior week
 Long             50,148            56,329
 Short           271,111           250,103
 Net            -220,963          -193,774
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             35,938           47,155
 Short            74,495           85,006
 Net             -38,557          -37,851
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             12,604           18,129
 Short            16,559           15,894
 Net              -3,955            2,235
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             19,193           21,001
 Short            51,849           53,823
 Net             -32,656          -32,822
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             52,079           63,046
 Short            80,447           91,853
 Net             -28,368          -28,807
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             35,044           23,702
 Short            76,144           79,641
 Net             -41,100          -55,939
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         24Mar2015 week        Prior week
 Long             12,149           13,117
 Short            13,015           14,258
 Net                -866           -1,141
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese
and Peter Galloway)
