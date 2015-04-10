版本:
UPDATE 1-Specs reduce long U.S. dollars this week - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details)
    April 10 Speculators trimmed positive bets on
the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson
Reuters released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$40.27 billion in the week ended April 7, from $40.37 billion
the previous week. This is the third straight week that net long
dollars hit at least $40 billion.
    Net euro shorts slid to 215,258 contracts from a record
226,560 contracts the previous week. Investors are expected to
sell the euro further as the European Central Bank is in the
midst of a massive quantitative easing program that would expand
its balance sheet.
    To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         07Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             53,320            44,409
 Short            77,769            68,333
 Net             -24,449           -23,924
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         07Apr2015 week         Prior week
 Long             39,444            41,709
 Short           254,702           268,269
 Net            -215,258          -226,560
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             37,641           35,143
 Short            71,942           71,773
 Net             -34,301          -36,630
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             12,746           13,679
 Short            12,626           12,973
 Net                 120              706
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             22,081           18,771
 Short            52,100           48,389
 Net             -30,019          -29,618
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             55,928           55,814
 Short            96,209           80,170
 Net             -40,281          -24,356
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             42,185           43,289
 Short            65,110           73,578
 Net             -22,925          -30,289
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         07Apr2015 week        Prior week
 Long             16,950           16,443
 Short            11,172           12,412
 Net               5,778            4,031
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Richard Chang)
