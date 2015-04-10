UPDATE 1-Specs reduce long U.S. dollars this week - CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, details)
April 10 Speculators trimmed positive bets on
the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Thomson
Reuters released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$40.27 billion in the week ended April 7, from $40.37 billion
the previous week. This is the third straight week that net long
dollars hit at least $40 billion.
Net euro shorts slid to 215,258 contracts from a record
226,560 contracts the previous week. Investors are expected to
sell the euro further as the European Central Bank is in the
midst of a massive quantitative easing program that would expand
its balance sheet.
To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 53,320 44,409
Short 77,769 68,333
Net -24,449 -23,924
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 39,444 41,709
Short 254,702 268,269
Net -215,258 -226,560
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 37,641 35,143
Short 71,942 71,773
Net -34,301 -36,630
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 12,746 13,679
Short 12,626 12,973
Net 120 706
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 22,081 18,771
Short 52,100 48,389
Net -30,019 -29,618
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 55,928 55,814
Short 96,209 80,170
Net -40,281 -24,356
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 42,185 43,289
Short 65,110 73,578
Net -22,925 -30,289
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
07Apr2015 week Prior week
Long 16,950 16,443
Short 11,172 12,412
Net 5,778 4,031
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Richard Chang)