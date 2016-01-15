UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest since late October

(Adds table, details, comment) Jan 15 Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their lowest in 2-1/2 months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.29 billion in the week ended Jan. 12, from $28.78 billion in the previous week. This was the third straight week that investors reduced net long dollar positions. The dollar's allure has been diminished by turmoil in financial markets caused by the decline in oil prices and China's stock market losses. There is a growing perception that these external factors could further slow the Federal Reserve's already gradual tightening policy. Friday's weak U.S. economic reports have further bolstered that view. Interest rates futures markets have now priced in just one rate increase this year, compared with expectations of at least three hikes. "U.S. data to me has been worrisome. I think we're nearing a top in the dollar against the euro and yen," said Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy for North America at State Street in Boston. "I don't think we're going to see three or four hikes this year. We may have a couple of hikes and that has already priced in." The first two week's China- and oil-led market losses have also resulted in gains in the yen, a traditional safe haven in times of stress and uncertainty. This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 25,266 contracts from 4,103 contracts previously. This week's yen net longs were the largest since October 2012. Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the lowest since November. This week net euro short contracts totaled 146,451, from the previous week's 160,643. Like the yen, the low-yielding euro tends to gain in times of market anxiety because these currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets. They consequently rise back up when there is a retreat from those assets. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 78,385 67,471 Short 53,119 63,368 Net 25,266 4,103 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 63,162 66,857 Short 209,613 227,500 Net -146,451 -160,643 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 34,294 44,662 Short 64,815 75,158 Net -30,521 -30,496 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 24,484 26,419 Short 21,160 22,799 Net 3,324 3,620 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 38,837 40,898 Short 98,051 101,028 Net -59,214 -60,130 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 48,528 46,047 Short 71,571 59,808 Net -23,043 -13,761 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 29,415 33,894 Short 103,430 95,882 Net -74,015 -61,988 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Jan. 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 17,149 16,842 Short 15,608 15,263 Net 1,541 1,579 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler and Marguerita Choy)