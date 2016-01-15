版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 16日 星期六 05:32 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut U.S. dollar longs to lowest since late October

(Adds table, details, comment)
    Jan 15 Speculators pared bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their
lowest in 2-1/2 months,   according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.29
billion in the week ended Jan. 12, from $28.78 billion in the
previous week. This was the third straight week that investors
reduced net long dollar positions.
    The dollar's allure has been diminished by turmoil in
financial markets caused by the decline in oil prices and
China's stock market losses. There is a growing perception that
these external factors could further slow the Federal Reserve's
already gradual tightening policy.
    Friday's weak U.S. economic reports have further bolstered
that view. Interest rates futures markets have now priced in
just one rate increase this year, compared with expectations of
at least three hikes.
    "U.S. data to me has been worrisome. I think we're nearing a
top in the dollar against the euro and yen," said Lee Ferridge,
head of macro strategy for North America at State Street in
Boston.
    "I don't think we're going to see three or four hikes this
year. We may have a couple of hikes and that has already priced
in."
    The first two week's China- and oil-led market losses have
also resulted in gains in the yen, a traditional safe haven in
times of stress and uncertainty. 
    This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 25,266 contracts
from 4,103 contracts previously. This week's yen net longs were
the largest since October 2012.
    Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the
lowest since November. This week net euro short contracts
totaled 146,451, from the previous week's 160,643. 
    Like the yen, the low-yielding euro tends to gain in times
of market anxiety because these currencies are often used to
fund investment in risky assets. They consequently rise back up
when there is a retreat from those assets.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         Jan. 12, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long             78,385            67,471
 Short            53,119            63,368
 Net              25,266             4,103
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         Jan. 12, 2016          Prior week
         week             
 Long             63,162            66,857
 Short           209,613           227,500
 Net            -146,451          -160,643
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,294           44,662
 Short            64,815           75,158
 Net             -30,521          -30,496
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,484           26,419
 Short            21,160           22,799
 Net               3,324            3,620
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,837           40,898
 Short            98,051          101,028
 Net             -59,214          -60,130
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             48,528           46,047
 Short            71,571           59,808
 Net             -23,043          -13,761
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             29,415           33,894
 Short           103,430           95,882
 Net             -74,015          -61,988
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         Jan. 12, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,149           16,842
 Short            15,608           15,263
 Net               1,541            1,579
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler
and Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐