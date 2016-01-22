Speculators cut net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since late October -CFTC

NEW YORK Jan 22 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest level since late October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.03 billion in the week ended Jan. 19, from $25.29 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)