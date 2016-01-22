Speculators cut net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since late October -CFTC

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
NEW YORK Jan 22 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest level since late October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.03 billion in the week ended Jan. 19, from $25.29 billion in the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016