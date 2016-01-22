版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs slip; yen longs rise again -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 22 Speculators reduced bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs
fell to their lowest level since late October, according to
Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $25.03
billion in the week ended Jan. 19, from $25.29 billion in the
previous week. This was the third straight week that net dollar
longs came in below $30 billion.
    The volatility in financial markets driven by the downtrend
in oil has diminished the allure of the dollar against both the
euro and yen, which have lower interest rates than the U.S.
currency. 
    Against the yen, the dollar has been down 1.2 percent
so far in January. Against the euro, the dollar was still
up 0.6 percent thus far, but it was nearly 2 percent lower in
the first two weeks of the year.
    This week, Japanese yen net longs totaled 37,653 contracts,
from 25,266 previously. This week's yen net longs were the
largest since mid-February 2012.
    Speculators also reduced net shorts on the euro to the
lowest since early November. This week net euro short contracts
totaled 137,015 contracts, from 146,451 the previous week.
    These days, the safe haven yen and low-yielding euro tend to
struggle in times of increased risk appetite because these
currencies are often used to fund investment in risky assets.
They consequently rise back up when there is a retreat from
those assets in periods of market stress.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         19 Jan 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             84,485            78,385
 Short            46,832            53,119
 Net              37,653            25,266
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         19 Jan 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             69,449            63,162
 Short           206,464           209,613
 Net            -137,015          -146,451
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,863           34,294
 Short            76,442           64,815
 Net             -38,579          -30,521
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             25,191           24,484
 Short            24,285           21,160
 Net                 906            3,324
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,064           38,837
 Short            99,450           98,051
 Net             -66,386          -59,214
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,471           48,528
 Short            81,738           71,571
 Net             -36,267          -23,043
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             30,361           29,415
 Short           106,364          103,430
 Net             -76,003          -74,015
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         19 Jan 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             14,938           17,149
 Short            17,892           15,608
 Net              -2,954            1,541
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Lisa Shumaker)

