Speculators pare net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since week of Oct. 20-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 5 Speculators further slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since roughly the third week of October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.20 billion in the week ended Feb. 2, from $23.85 billion in the previous week. This was the first time in 15 weeks that net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)