Speculators pare net U.S. dollar longs to lowest since week of Oct. 20-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Speculators further slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since roughly the third week of October, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $18.20 billion in the week ended Feb. 2, from $23.85 billion in the previous week. This was the first time in 15 weeks that net dollar longs came in below $20 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.