Speculators slash net U.S. dollar longs to lowest in 1-1/2 years -CFTC, Reuters

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
Feb 12 Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a seventh straight week, with net longs dropping to their lowest level since mid-July 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position plunged to $12.60 billion in the week ended Feb. 9, from $18.20 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)