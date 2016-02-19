U.S. dollar longs fall again, lowest since May 2014-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 19 Bullish bets on the U.S. dollar retreated for an eighth consecutive week, with net longs falling to their lowest level since May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position plunged to $8.31 billion in the week ended Feb. 16, from $12.60 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a third straight week. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)