U.S. dollar longs fall again, lowest since May 2014-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Bullish bets on the U.S. dollar retreated for an eighth consecutive week, with net longs falling to their lowest level since May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position plunged to $8.31 billion in the week ended Feb. 16, from $12.60 billion in the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $20 billion for a third straight week. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.