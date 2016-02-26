Speculators cut U.S. dollar net longs to lowest since 3rd week May 2014-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Speculators pared bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a ninth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since the third week of May 2014, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position further sank to $5.75 billion in the week ended Feb. 23, from $8.31 billion the previous week. Net dollar longs came in below $10 billion for a second straight week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.