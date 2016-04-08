Speculators slash U.S. dollar net longs to smallest since late March 2014-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Speculators further chopped bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth straight week, pushing net longs to their lowest in more than two years, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $2.15 billion in the week ended April 5, from $4.65 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $5 billion for a second consecutive week.
Last week, U.S. dollar net longs were the smallest since mid-May of 2014. Net dollar positioning then turned net short in early May of the same year for four weeks. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million