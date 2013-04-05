FX daily volumes drop 10 pct in March - CLS data

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, April 5 Average daily volumes in the foreign exchange market slipped 10 percent in March from the previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on Friday.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell to 1,217,817 from 1,351,490 in February.
Despite that, the average daily value of transactions in the foreign exchange market was barely changed from the previous month, slipping 0.2 percent in March to $5.16 trillion from $5.17 trillion in February.
Earlier in the week data showed daily spot foreign exchange trading volumes on the EBS trading platform fell 19 percent on the month.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.