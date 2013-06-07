REFILE-FX volumes rise 4 pct in May from April, values fall - CLS

LONDON, June 7 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market rose 4.0 percent in May from the
previous month, data from FX settlement system CLS showed on
Friday.
The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining
settlement and aggregation services, rose to 1,329,316 from
1,277,911 in April.
Despite this increase, the average daily value of
transactions in the foreign exchange market fell 2.6 percent to
$4.87 trillion from $5 trillion in April.
Earlier this week, data showed average daily foreign
exchange spot volumes on the EBS trading platform, which
competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, fell 2
percent in May from April.