FX daily volumes fall 5.8 pct in Aug from July - CLS

LONDON, Sept 11 Average daily volumes in the
foreign exchange market fell 5.8 percent in August from July
while transaction values also fell, data from FX settlement
system CLS showed.
The total volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining
settlement and aggregation services, stood at 1,093,565, down
from 1,160,857 in July. However, it was up 12 percent compared
with 973,896 in August 2012.
The average daily value of transactions in the foreign
exchange market fell 4.5 percent to $4.49 trillion from $4.7
trillion in July. It was $4.4 trillion in August 2012.
The data mirrors falls in foreign exchange trading volumes
reported on Thomson Reuters dealing platform and on the
EBS platform owned by ICAP.
Currency trading is typically subdued during August because
many traders are on holiday.