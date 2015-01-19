Rate cut impact on Danish crown limited; some see peg under threat

(Updates, adds fresh quotes, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Jan 19 Denmark's move to lower interest
rates deeper into negative territory on Monday had only a
fleeting effect on the Danish crown, but speculation is growing
that the currency's long-standing peg to the euro may be
threatened in coming days.
Most analysts expected the peg to remain, and Economy
Minister Morten Ostergaard said it was not in doubt.
But traders said some speculators were betting
it would be abandoned, given expectations for prolonged euro
weakness if the European Central Bank opts for quantitative
easing, which it may do as soon as Thursday.
Under the peg, the crown can fluctuate by up to 2.25 percent
around a central exchange rate. If the crown appreciates to its
upper limit, both the Danish National Bank and the European
Central Bank are committed to buying euros to defend the band.
Expectations the peg will come under attack have grown after
Switzerland's surprise move last Thursday to abandon its
three-year-old cap of 1.20 francs per euro. It also cut the
interest rate on some cash deposits at the central bank to -0.75
percent.
Denmark in turn cut its certificate of deposit rate by 0.15
percentage points to -0.20 percent on Monday.
"With Denmark offering a higher interest rate than
Switzerland and lower volatility, we could see further capital
flow redirected to the Danish crown," said Peter Rosenstreich,
the head of strategy at Swissquote, in Geneva.
Like the franc, the crown, backed by top-notch ratings, is
considered a safe haven. It rose to 7.43 crowns per euro on
Monday, it highest since mid-2012, when markets were
betting Greece would leave the euro.
Denmark is in the European Union but not the euro zone. The
Nationalbank aims to keep the crown within a band of 7.29252 to
7.62824 per euro. It slipped to 7.4370 after the rate cut, still
some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038.
Traders said the central bank was intervening on Monday,
after buying 6.9 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the market
between September and November 2014.
"The central bank wanted to cut today and not wait until
after the ECB - obviously they're afraid that the upward
pressure on the crown would intensify over the next few days,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea, Copenhagen.
"I'm sure (the central bank) will continue to intervene if
the downward pressure in Europe continues."
The ECB is expected to introduce QE, possibly as soon as at
its meeting on Thursday.
ABANDON THE PEG?
Bearish sentiment towards the euro has also picked up before
a Greek election this weekend. The euro was at $1.1630,
up 0.5 percent but not far from a trough of $1.14595 hit on
Friday.
The spectre of a lengthy period of euro weakness and years
of costly intervention are seen as behind the SNB's decision to
ditch the franc cap of 1.20 francs per euro.
"In the wake of the SNB's decision to drop the floor,
markets are already looking for the next 'peg' to go," said
Geoffrey Yu, a strategist with Switzerland's UBS in London,
adding that he did not expect the Danish peg to go.
Both UBS and Danske Bank said there were differences between
the Swiss and Danish regimes, pointing to widespread support for
the peg in the Danish political system.
Denmark's peg is part of its commitment under ERM-2, which
was set up on Jan 1, 1999 as a halfway house to the euro. Under
ERM-2, a currency is allowed to fluctuate up to 15 percent above
or below a central exchange rate and central banks can intervene
in coordination with the ECB.
Denmark adopted a narrower, 2.25 percent, band.
Nevertheless, traders said the market was not convinced.
"After the Swiss action all bets are off," said one
Denmark-based trader.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly;
Editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)