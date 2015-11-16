版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 17日 星期二 05:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators boost U.S. dollar bets to mid-August high -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 16 Speculators boosted their bets in favor
of the dollar to their highest levels since mid-August,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $33.68
billion in the week ended Nov. 10, from $28.07 billion the
previous week. That is the largest net long position since
mid-August, built on rising longs in the dollar against most
major currencies, including the euro and yen.
    The weekly data was postponed from its usual Friday release
due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday last week.
    To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise,
while being short is a bet that its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -66,888        -43,787
    
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -142,939        -134,334

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -15,770        188
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -9,310            -7,035

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -17,907        -19,491
    
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -52,830        -38,625

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    -18,835        -735

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 10 Nov 2015 Week        Prior Week
 Net    5,564            6,618

 (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐