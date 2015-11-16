UPDATE 1-Speculators boost U.S. dollar bets to mid-August high -CFTC, Reuters

Nov 16 Speculators boosted their bets in favor of the dollar to their highest levels since mid-August, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $33.68 billion in the week ended Nov. 10, from $28.07 billion the previous week. That is the largest net long position since mid-August, built on rising longs in the dollar against most major currencies, including the euro and yen. The weekly data was postponed from its usual Friday release due to the U.S. Veterans Day holiday last week. To be long a currency is to take a view that it will rise, while being short is a bet that its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -66,888 -43,787 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -142,939 -134,334 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -15,770 188 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -9,310 -7,035 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -17,907 -19,491 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -52,830 -38,625 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net -18,835 -735 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 10 Nov 2015 Week Prior Week Net 5,564 6,618 (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)