Dollar rises to 7-1/2 month high versus currency basket

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 27 The dollar rose to its highest in seven and a half month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by its rise to a four-month peak against a troubled euro.
The dollar index rose to 83.171, marking its strongest since early August last year.
Its gains came as the euro dropped below a reported options barrier at $1.2800 to hit a low of $1.2789, its weakest since late November.
The dollar also rose against sterling in the wake of weaker-than-expected UK current account numbers.
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.