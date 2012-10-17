Dollar index drops to one-month low

LONDON Oct 17 The dollar index fell to its lowest in a month on Wednesday hurt by its losses against the euro which rose after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's Baa3 rating.

The index was down 0.4 percent to hit a low of 79.089. The euro was up 0.5 percent on the day at $1.3112, having struck a one-month high of $1.3125 earlier on trading platform EBS.