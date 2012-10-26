Dollar index hits 1-1/2 month high as euro falls

Banks, builders boost European shares as Trump-trade back on
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Oct 26 The dollar index rose to its highest in 1-1/2 months on Friday, helped by the U.S. currency gains against the euro as fresh worries about Greece weighed on the single currency.
The index rose to 80.27, up 0.25 percent on the day, as the euro dropped to a two-week low of $1.28825 on trading platform EBS after stop-loss sell orders were triggered below $1.2900.
The euro also lost 1 percent against the yen, dropping to a 10-day low of 102.725 yen.
On Thursday, a preliminiary report by the IMF showed that Atehns will need more reforms before emergency credit from international lenders start flowing in.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.