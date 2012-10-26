Dollar index hits 1-1/2 month high as euro falls

LONDON Oct 26 The dollar index rose to its highest in 1-1/2 months on Friday, helped by the U.S. currency gains against the euro as fresh worries about Greece weighed on the single currency.

The index rose to 80.27, up 0.25 percent on the day, as the euro dropped to a two-week low of $1.28825 on trading platform EBS after stop-loss sell orders were triggered below $1.2900.

The euro also lost 1 percent against the yen, dropping to a 10-day low of 102.725 yen.

On Thursday, a preliminiary report by the IMF showed that Atehns will need more reforms before emergency credit from international lenders start flowing in.