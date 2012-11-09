Dollar index rises to two-month high, euro extends falls

LONDON Nov 9 The dollar index rose a two-month high as the euro extended losses on Friday with the U.S. currency also bolstered by safe-haven inflows as riskier assets like stocks took a knock.

The dollar's move higher helped it to gain to a three-month high against the Canadian dollar.

The index which measures the dollar's performance against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.086 its highest level since early September.

The euro fell past reported option barrier at $1.2700 to hit a fresh two-month low of $1.2691. The euro also hit a two-month low against the safe-haven Swiss franc of 1.2053 francs.

The commdity-linked Canadian dollar fell to a three-month low against the safe-haven U.S. dollar. The dollar rose to C$1.0027, its highest level since early August.