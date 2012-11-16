Dollar index rises to two-month high

LONDON Nov 16 The dollar index rose to its highest in two months on Friday, buoyed by safe-haven inflows into the U.S. currency amid worries about fiscal woes in the United States and the euro zone debt crisis.

The index was up 0.2 percent to hit a high of 81.261, its highest level since Sept. 6.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2735 while the dollar was flat against the yen at 81.15 yen, having rallied 2.1 percent this week.