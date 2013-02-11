Dollar index rises to 1-month high

LONDON Feb 11 The dollar index rose to a 1-month high on Monday on the U.S. currency's recent gains against the euro and the yen.

The index which measures the dollar's performance against a basket of currencies rose to 80.298, its highest since Jan. 10.

The euro was hovering near a 2-week low against the dollar as last weeks comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi about the euro's strength weighed along with fresh worries about a rescue for Cyprus.

The yen has been under pressure on increased prospects of further monetary easing in Japan.