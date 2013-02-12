Dollar index rises to 1-month high

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
LONDON Feb 12 The dollar index rose to a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped by its gains versus the euro.
The index rose 0.2 percent to 80.484, its highest level since Jan. 10 as the euro slipped towards three-week lows against the greenback.
The dollar has also been strong against the yen, although on Tuesday it slipped 0.1 percent to trade at 94.18 yen, having hit 94.465 yen on Monday, its highest level since May 2010.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.