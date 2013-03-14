Dollar index rises to 7-1/2 month high

LONDON, March 14 The dollar rose to a 7-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday buoyed by robust U.S. economic data which has added to speculation that the Federal Reserve may stop further quantiative easing.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 83.078, its highest level since early August 2012 and up 4 percent on the year.

Its strength dragged the euro lower, with the single currency falling to $1.2924, close to a three-month low of $1.2923 struck on Wednesday.