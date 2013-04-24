版本:
Dollar index rises to 3-week high as euro struggles

LONDON, April 24 The dollar rose to a three-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by its gains against the euro which has been hit by growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

The index rose to 83.106, its highest level since early April.

The euro edged down, trading at $1.2985 with bids cited at $1.2970. Traders said a weaker-than-expected German Ifo survey, due at 0800 GMT, could sour sentiment towards the single currency.
