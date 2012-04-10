版本:
2012年 4月 11日

Dollar hits one-month low against yen-Reuters data

NEW YORK, April 10 The dollar hit its lowest against the yen in over a month on Tuesday, extending a slide from earlier following the Bank of Japan's decision not to ease policy further.

The greenback traded as low as 80.69 yen, its lowest since early March, according to Reuters data.

