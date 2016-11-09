Dollar rises vs yen to highest since July 27

TOKYO Nov 10 The dollar rose to its highest
level against the yen since late July on Thursday in early Asian
trade, buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields following
Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential
election.
Prices fell on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year
bonds, pushing yields to their highest levels in 10 months on
Wednesday.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 105.83 after rising
as high as 105.895, the highest since July 27.
