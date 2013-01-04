版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 4日 星期五 16:01 BJT

Dollar rises 1 pct on day, hits fresh 29-month high

LONDON Jan 4 The dollar rose 1 percent on the day to hit its highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years against the yen on Friday on expectations the Bank of Japan will ease policy aggressively and concerns the Federal Reserve may consider slowing future asset purchases.

The dollar rose past reported option barriers at 88 yen to hit a high of 88.12 yen its highest level since late July 2010.

The dollar index also hit a six-week high of 80.767.

