中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 18日 星期二 18:20 BJT

Dollar index falls to two-month low

LONDON Dec 18 The dollar index fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, with the U.S. currency dipping against the euro after signs of progress in negotiations over the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff helped lift market sentiment.

The dollar index fell to 79.464, its lowest level since Oct. 19. Market players reported supranational demand for the euro that contributed to the safe-haven dollar's weakness.

