Dollar index rises to eight-month high

LONDON, April 4 The dollar index rose to an eight-month high on Thursday, pushed higher by gains against the yen and euro after aggressive monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan and weak euro zone business activity data.

The dollar rose 0.8 percent against a basket of currencies to 83.390, its highest level since early August.

