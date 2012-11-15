Dollar rises to fresh 6-1/2 month high vs yen

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON Nov 15 The dollar hit a fresh 6-1/2 month high against the yen on Thursday after the leader of Japan's opposition party, expected to be the country's next leader, stepped up calls for aggressive monetary easing.
The dollar rose 0.9 percent on the day to 80.99 yen, its highest level since April 30. Traders reported stop loss buy orders around 81.05 yen that could spur further dollar gains.
The euro rose more than 1 percent on the day to 103.30 yen.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.