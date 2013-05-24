Dollar pares loss vs yen after U.S. durable goods data

NEW YORK May 24 The dollar pared losses against the yen and the euro fell against the dollar on Friday after the release of better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data for April, which eased investor concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.

In morning trading in New York, the euro was last at $1.2922 compared with $1.2939 moments before the report, and down 0.1 percent on the day. The dollar was last 0.4 percent lower against the yen at 101.56, from 101.45 before the report.