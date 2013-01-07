EBS Dec FX spot volume falls 4 pct from year-ago levels

NEW YORK Jan 7 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in December fell 4 percent from year-ago levels to $91.8 billion, parent company ICAP said on Monday.

The average daily spot FX volume also fell month over month. In November, volume was $103.8 billion.

At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.