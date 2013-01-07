EBS Dec FX spot volume falls 4 pct from year-ago levels

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Jan 7 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in December fell 4 percent from year-ago levels to $91.8 billion, parent company ICAP said on Monday.
The average daily spot FX volume also fell month over month. In November, volume was $103.8 billion.
At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH, April 12 ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta has received approval from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the two companies said on Wednesday.
* Syngenta says China's approval for takeover by ChemChina comes with no conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)