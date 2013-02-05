EBS Jan FX spot volume rises 22 pct from year-ago levels

NEW YORK Feb 5 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in January rose
22 percent from year-ago levels to $141.3 billion, parent
company ICAP said on Tuesday.
The average daily spot FX volume also rose 54 percent month
over month. In December, volume was $91.8 billion.
At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion
in daily volume.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth
currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.