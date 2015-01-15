Euro/Swiss franc price quote at 0.0015 on EBS was "mistrade" - source

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
LONDON Jan 15 A price quoted on leading currency trading platform EBS at 0.0015 Swiss francs per euro was a "mistrade" that is being being resolved by the counterparties involved, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The Swiss franc soared by as much as 30 percent in value against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its three-year old cap at 1.20 francs per euro.
In a chaotic few minutes after the SNB's shock announcement as the franc broke past parity against the euro, one price quote on EBS was entered into the electronic trading system at 0.0015 francs.
EBS is one of the main venues for banks and other major players trading the dollar, euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Although the Swiss franc slipped back from its extreme highs, it was last trading at 1.0264 per euro, still up almost 15 percent on the day. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing By Mike Dolan)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.