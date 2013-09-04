EBS FX spot volumes fall 12 pct month-on-month in August

LONDON, Sept 4 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform fell by 12
percent in August from July, parent company ICAP said on
Wednesday.
Volumes traded fell to $78.7 billion from $89.3 billion in
July. Volumes typically fall in the holiday month of August.
However, they were also down 18 percent from $95.5 billion in
August 2012.
"For spot FX we saw lower market activity across currencies,
and particularly muted activity in euro/U.S. dollar," said ICAP
spokeswoman Serra Balls.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in "Commonwealth" currencies such
as the British pound and the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.