RPT-Euro inches up, stocks trim gains after ECB stays on hold

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 The euro inched up slightly against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates on hold as was widely expected.
The single currency rose to $1.3036 from $1.3025 before the announcement. It was last trading at 1.3017, up 0.4 percent on the day, but not far from last week's near three-month low of $1.2966, which for now is acting as near-term support.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains, up 0.1 percent at 1,186.90 points.
Markets will focus on the press conference starting at 1330 GMT to see if ECB chief Mario Draghi sounds downbeat on the economic outlook for the euro zone and hints at future rate cuts.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.