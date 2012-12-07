Euro falls, Bunds cut losses after Bundesbank's forecasts

LONDON Dec 7 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday and German Bunds reversed earlier losses after the Bundesbank cut its growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2932 after the forecasts were released, from $1.2960 beforehand. The single currency has come under fresh pressure after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday kept open the option of interest rate cuts.

German Bund futures reversed earlier losses to last trade 6 ticks higher on the day at 145.75.