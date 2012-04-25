Euro rebounds against US dollar

NEW YORK, April 25 The euro recouped its earlier
losses to trade near session highs after see-saw action
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to
leave interest rates unchanged while upgrading its view of
economic growth prospects in 2012.
In mid-afternoon action the euro climbed to $1.3233, within
a whisker of its daily high of $1.3235, according to Reuters
data.
In a press conference following the decisions, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared
to take further stimulus action to make sure the economy's
recovery is sustained.
Stimulus measures in the past effectively amounted to
printing money, which makes the greenback less desirable to
hold.