Euro falls after Moody's revises Germany's outlook to negative

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 23 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday after Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook on Germany to negative from stable.
The ratings agency also revised its outlooks on the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable. It cited uncertainty on the euro area debt crisis.
The euro fell as low as $1.2113 on Reuters data after the announcement, from around $1.2136 earlier. It was last at $1.2114, down 0.3 percent.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: