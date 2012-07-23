版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 05:07 BJT

Euro falls after Moody's revises Germany's outlook to negative

NEW YORK, July 23 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday after Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook on Germany to negative from stable.

The ratings agency also revised its outlooks on the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable. It cited uncertainty on the euro area debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2113 on Reuters data after the announcement, from around $1.2136 earlier. It was last at $1.2114, down 0.3 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐