公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三

Euro breaks above $1.2600 on talk of ECB bond purchases

NEW YORK, Sept 5 The euro rose to a session high above $1.2600 on Wednesday on media reports that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of bond purchases.

The euro was last at $1.2608, just off the session high of $1.2611.

