2012年 9月 6日

Euro recovers to trade higher against the dollar

The euro recovered to trade higher against the dollar on Thursday as investors digested the details of a plan announced by the European Central Bank to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2621.

