Euro falls 1 pct to four month low vs U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, March 25 The euro dropped more than 1 percent in value against the U.S. dollar on Monday, extending its loses to a four-month low in the wake of Cyprus's deal with international lenders to rescue its banking sector.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.2829, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2835, down 1.2 percent.
