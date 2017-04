NEW YORK May 22 The euro climbed to a one-week high against the dollar and a fresh 3-1/2-year high against the yen on Wednesday ahead of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The euro was last up $1.2949, up 0.3 percent after climbing as high as $1.2958. The euro rose as high as 133.45 yen .

Bernanke testifies to Congress at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).