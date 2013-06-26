版本:
Euro extend losses vs dollar, breaks below $1.3000

NEW YORK, June 26 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, breaking below the $1.3000 level for the first time since June 3, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi highlighted downside risks to euro zone growth and said monetary policy will stay accommodative.

The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3004 after going as low as $1.2999.

