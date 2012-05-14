Euro falls to near 4-mth low vs U.S. dollar

LONDON May 14 The euro fell to a near
four-month low while Australian dollar dropped to a five-month
trough against the U.S. dollar on Monday as concerns about
political deadlock in Greece knocked investor appetite for
perceived riskier currencies.
The common currency hit $1.2873 on trading platform
EBS, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The Australian currency fell to US$0.9979, its
lowest level since December, as market players bought the safe
haven greenback despite China cutting banks' reserve requirement
ratios.
Cautious market sentiment helped U.S. dollar rise to a
two-month high versus a basket of currencies of 80.522,
its highest level since March 15.