Euro falls to near 4-mth low vs U.S. dollar

LONDON May 14 The euro fell to a near four-month low while Australian dollar dropped to a five-month trough against the U.S. dollar on Monday as concerns about political deadlock in Greece knocked investor appetite for perceived riskier currencies.

The common currency hit $1.2873 on trading platform EBS, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The Australian currency fell to US$0.9979, its lowest level since December, as market players bought the safe haven greenback despite China cutting banks' reserve requirement ratios.

Cautious market sentiment helped U.S. dollar rise to a two-month high versus a basket of currencies of 80.522, its highest level since March 15.