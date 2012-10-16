Euro rises briefly after German ZEW survey

Sika posts 21.8 percent increase in profit for 2016
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.
LONDON Oct 16 The euro rose briefly to hit a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after the German ZEW survey showed better-than-expected economic sentiment, although the current conditions index weakened.
The single currency climbed to $1.3016 from $1.3006, before paring gains. It was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2998.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.
* Sika achieves record results in 2016 - strategic targets raised
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------