中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 17:07 BJT

Euro rises briefly after German ZEW survey

LONDON Oct 16 The euro rose briefly to hit a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after the German ZEW survey showed better-than-expected economic sentiment, although the current conditions index weakened.

The single currency climbed to $1.3016 from $1.3006, before paring gains. It was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2998.

