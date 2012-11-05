Euro falls to near two-month low versus dollar

Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
LONDON Nov 5 The euro fell to a two-month low against a buoyant U.S. dollar and a one-month trough against the British pound on Monday on renewed uncertainty about the debt crisis as Greece faces a curcial parliamentary vote.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.2782, its lowest level since Sept 11, and breaking below a reported option barrier at $1.2800. Traders cited stop-loss sell orders below $1.2780.
The euro also fell to a one-month low against sterling of 79.855 pence.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.755, rising past its 200-day moving average 80.672 to a two-month high. The dollar also rose to a near two-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.94385 francs.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business