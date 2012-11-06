版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 16:41 BJT

Euro falls to 8-week low versus dollar on Greece concerns

LONDON Nov 6, The euro fell to an 8-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on concerns over whether Greece will qualify for its next aid tranche from the EU, IMF and ECB.

The euro hit its lowest level since Sept 11, falling to $1.27635, having broken out of the range between $1.2800 to 1.3100 it has been in since mid-September.

