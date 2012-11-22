版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 22日 星期四 17:13 BJT

Euro hits a two-week high versus dollar after European PMI data

LONDON Nov 22 The euro rose to hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday as euro zone PMI was not as bad as some had feared, helping lift the single currency.

The euro rose to $1.2869, up 0.3 percent and its highest level since November 7. Traders cited offers above $1.2880 right up to $1.2900. The euro earlier hit a 6-1/2 month high against the yen.

