Euro hits a two-week high versus dollar after European PMI data

LONDON Nov 22 The euro rose to hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday as euro zone PMI was not as bad as some had feared, helping lift the single currency.

The euro rose to $1.2869, up 0.3 percent and its highest level since November 7. Traders cited offers above $1.2880 right up to $1.2900. The euro earlier hit a 6-1/2 month high against the yen.