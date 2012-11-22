Euro rises to three-week high versus dollar

LONDON, Nov 22 - The euro extended gains to hit a three-week high against the dollar on Thursday on expectations that a Greek funding deal will eventually be agreed and after euro zone PMI data was not as bad as anticipated.

The euro rose to $1.28840 on trading platform EBS, its highest level in three weeks and up 0.4 percent on the day. Traders cited offers above $1.2900 that could check near term gains.