Euro rises to three-week high versus dollar

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, Nov 22 - The euro extended gains to hit a three-week high against the dollar on Thursday on expectations that a Greek funding deal will eventually be agreed and after euro zone PMI data was not as bad as anticipated.
The euro rose to $1.28840 on trading platform EBS, its highest level in three weeks and up 0.4 percent on the day. Traders cited offers above $1.2900 that could check near term gains.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------